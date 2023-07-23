New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,034 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Lear by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 77.0% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.08.

Insider Activity

Lear Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,541. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $149.92 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

