New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,155 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIPR opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

