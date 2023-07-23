New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,798 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

