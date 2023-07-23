New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

