New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $46,972,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after buying an additional 971,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,508,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,148,000 after purchasing an additional 669,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 330,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 46.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 298,297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.