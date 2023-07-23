New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 665.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 86.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $58,476,434.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at $211,271,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock valued at $72,700,485. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

