New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in XPO were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in XPO by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 3.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of XPO by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPO. StockNews.com began coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on XPO from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on XPO from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on XPO from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $65.84 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

