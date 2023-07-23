New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.85.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.06%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

