New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.74 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTG. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.70 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.