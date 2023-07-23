New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JJSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $160.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.63 and its 200-day moving average is $151.01. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $127.80 and a one year high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $337.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.18%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also

