New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.89 Million Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.32. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $73.39.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

