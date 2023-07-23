New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 369.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,784 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $303.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $329.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

