New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,800 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $55.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,065.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,953 shares of company stock worth $3,481,026. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

