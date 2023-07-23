New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 8,157 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -620.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.