New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Azenta were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Azenta Price Performance

Azenta stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.