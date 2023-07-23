New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

