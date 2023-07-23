New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Integer were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,116,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,884,000 after buying an additional 68,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,796,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $82,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITGR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Integer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Integer stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $89.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.