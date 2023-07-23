New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Livent were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 21.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Livent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 47.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 219,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 70,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of Livent stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. Livent Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CICC Research raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

