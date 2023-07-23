New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,346,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 106,430 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,134,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,276 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,213,000 after acquiring an additional 58,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

