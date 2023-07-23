New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,233 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $42.89 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. The company had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,461.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

