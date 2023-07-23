New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,300 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Vontier Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VNT stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

