New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Up 3.8 %

ICU Medical stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.90 and a 1-year high of $212.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $568.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.30 million. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $5,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,139.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $5,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,139.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $281,997.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,194 shares of company stock valued at $11,097,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

