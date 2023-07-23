New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 29,282 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,282 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SLM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of SLM by 19.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 36.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Compass Point upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

SLM Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLM opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

