New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,234 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

Federal Signal Price Performance

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,297.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,214 shares of company stock worth $3,828,273 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS opened at $63.03 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

