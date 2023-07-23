New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 431 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 2.2 %

WWE stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.16. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

