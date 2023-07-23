New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 605 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $183,311.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 39,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,636.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $183,311.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,996.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACIW opened at $23.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.68 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.80%. Research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.