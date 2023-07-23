New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.26.
NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. Equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 119.05%.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
