New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,003 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,705,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,037,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,816,000 after purchasing an additional 421,039 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

