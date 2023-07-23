New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Activity

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $289,590.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,462.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $289,590.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,209.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $2,156,042. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PIPR opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.73 and a one year high of $162.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.48.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

