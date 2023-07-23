New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Albany International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Albany International by 5,237.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Albany International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Albany International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 37.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE AIN opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.01. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Further Reading

