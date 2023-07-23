New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after buying an additional 261,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $11,761,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 538.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after buying an additional 108,535 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after buying an additional 100,794 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $109.10 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.