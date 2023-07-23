Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Newell Brands stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.55%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

