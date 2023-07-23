NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NRG opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.04%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

