Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Olin were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Olin by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Olin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Olin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OLN opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on OLN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

