OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in OPAL Fuels were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

OPAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In other news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,004,061.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPAL stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.65.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

