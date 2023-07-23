Oppenheimer Boosts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $76.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.38.

GXO stock opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

