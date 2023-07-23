Oppenheimer Increases Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $117.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Shares of BX stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

