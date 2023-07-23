Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,368 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 43,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 48,769 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,297,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2,120.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,028,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 982,375 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

