Parallel Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 1,752.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Papa John’s International by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $80.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.15. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PZZA. Bank of America upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

