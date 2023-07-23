Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 544.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:HOMB opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $248.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

