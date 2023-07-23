Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 1.0 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.