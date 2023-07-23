Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

