Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $1,947,408.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,473,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,864. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $92.12 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

