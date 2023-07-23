Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stake Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,421,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,674,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,613 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,447,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH opened at $62.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

