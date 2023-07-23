Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after purchasing an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $376,137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rayonier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,283,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,998,000 after acquiring an additional 312,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Rayonier by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,487,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,135,000 after acquiring an additional 721,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RYN. Truist Financial began coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.5 %

RYN opened at $32.47 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 196.55%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

