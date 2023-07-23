Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Has $646,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.44.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.43. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

