Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,978,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $197,666,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 35,179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,415,000 after purchasing an additional 638,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 27.5% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROG. B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

Rogers Price Performance

In related news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $48,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $271.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $243.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

