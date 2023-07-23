Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RMT opened at $9.03 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

