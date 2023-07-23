Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.43.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.37. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 32.8% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 32.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $376,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.