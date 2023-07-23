Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,273,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,319,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $65.39 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $62.86 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $448,468,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

